Black Jacket Symphony to perform Led Zeppelin IV, other hits

TULSA – The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Led Zeppelin IV, plus Led Zeppelin's greatest hits on Friday, Nov. 12, at Cox Business Convention Center, Legacy Hall, 100 Civic Center. This show is all ages and begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and $30 for reserved seating and go on sale on Friday, Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com.
The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate Led Zeppelin IV in its entirety, plus a full set of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits. Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums and has brought entertainment to over a million music lovers throughout the U.S. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.