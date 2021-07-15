Blaine Bailey to perform at Dewain's Place

Blaine Bailey will perform at Dewain's Place on Friday, July 23 at 9 p.m.
Deriving from Cherokee County and a citizen of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, Blaine Bailey grew up picking the blues guitar with the elder Native men of Lost City.
Their influences came from artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jimi Hendrix. Blaine progressed into the Red Dirt music scene and had a lot of influence from Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Turnpike Troubadours.
Blaine is known as an excellent guitar picker with his own unique style. He is also considered an extraordinary storyteller who shares earth-stories.
Blaine says that every weekend, he’s somewhere playing music. He says he's got rapport and a reputation that keeps people hitting his line to have him back to play more.
His confident, stage presence, unique performing style, and six string picking make him a crowd favorite to those in the red dirt music scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.