Bluegrass fans from around the state converged on The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park last week to enjoy three days of music.
For 42 years, the Western Hills Bluegrass Festival has attracted people of all ages and from all areas to the venue, where the sounds of people plucking banjos, mandolins, guitars and basses could be heard as soon as guests stepped through the doors. The music was constant, too, as groups of players were set up in hallways and side rooms, jamming away as visitors walked in and out of the circle.
Wilda Thomas, of the Frontier Bluegrass Association, said many attendees show up to the festival specifically for the jam sessions.
“These people, when they hear the word 'festival,' they string their instruments and tune their banjos,” Thomas said. “They’re coming for the jam sessions. My husband always said, ‘A festival without jamming is not a festival.’ That’s what it was built on. So the jam sessions are just as important as the concerts.”
The music wasn’t confined to regular hours, as attendees and performers would stay up all night, picking and strumming their strings. Thomas said it wasn’t uncommon for people to stay up until 3, 4 or even 5 a.m. It was perhaps the excitement that kept them going, she said, as few music festivals are held during the colder months.
“People haven’t been to a festival since October, and they won’t get to go to one until April,” she said. “In the middle of the winter, they are hungry. They want this, and that’s why it works.”
The bluegrass festival was the place to be for any burgeoning musician, as workshops were held so participants could share tips and techniques with one another. Players could improve their skills on the banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, dobro, or bass. The festival usually has a voice workshop, too, so singers could learn how to hold their mouths and breathe properly.
The bluegrass group is working on growing its own musicians, as youth workshops are held every year, and young talents are able to get on stage and in front of a crowd. It could be the first time in front of a large audience for some kids.
“They’ll see what level the kids are and then work with them from there,” Thomas said. “Any kid that wants to come and work for the youth band gets to go on stage. Some of them have barely picked an instrument up. We will teach them to do a little chorus or tune of some kind.”
The festival has also become somewhat of a tight-knit community, as the same people seem to return every year, and they come from all over. The gathering attracts music lovers from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, and all over the state of Oklahoma. Some have been showing up for over 30 years.
“It really is like a big high school reunion,” Thomas said.
The on-stage performers like to have a good time, as well; maybe even too good of a time. Jon Harden, the master of ceremonies for the event, said he was unable to reign in the bands and their lighthearted antics.
“Right about here is where The Roving Gamblers got in and this is where the trouble started,” Harden said, pointing to a setlist for the Friday night concert. “For the rest of that set, it really ran off the rails. I lost complete control of what was going on up here. We learned one thing, it was kind of like junior high: Springstreet and The Rover Gamblers can no longer sit next to each other.”
