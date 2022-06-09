GUTHRIE – Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen will headline Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival. The band’s last two albums have both received a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album.
They have been named twice as the International Bluegrass Music Association Instrumental Group of the Year and have earned other IBMA nominations including Male Vocalist of the Year, Mandolin Player of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.
The outdoor festival is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2022 on Oct. 6, 7 and 8 featuring live music on stage from noon to 10 p.m. daily. In addition to Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, popular bluegrass artists The Grascals and the Kruger Brothers will be performing.
The festival is the brainchild of the late Byron Berline, a three-time national fiddle champion who served as the OIBF board president until his death.
Twenty groups will perform over the course of three days in the Cottonwood Creek Flats. While the Kruger Brothers are the only international group this year, regional and local artists round out the line-up. A complete listing of artists is available at oibf.com.
Festival goers can participate on stage during Jim Paul Blair’s Random Band Jam as well as performing on the Cottonwood Creek Stage in the campground. The Cottonwood Creek Stage gives amateurs the opportunity to perform before a live audience throughout the festival by signing up for a slot on the open mic stage.
Youth band and instrument contests are held on stage in the Youth Tent on Saturday. Contestants can sign up Saturday morning with cash prizes for the winners. Both band and instrument contestants must be 18 years of age and younger.
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival provides music scholarships for young musicians. The scholarship program awards nearly $10,000 each year to a number of students who demonstrate budding talent on acoustic stringed instruments.
The campground has 300 electric and water hookups for RVs and room for tent camping. Specific camping locations within the grounds are first come, first serve.
Tickets are available online at oibf.com or may be purchased at the gate. OIBF is a non-profit organization and is possible with the assistance of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
