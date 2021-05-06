STILLWATER – Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival now in its 10th year, will be filmed live in the Gypsy Café at the birthplace of Red Dirt Music, The Farm in Stillwater. The show will stream for free at on May 12 at 7 p.m. The event benefits Oklahoma artists in need through the Red Dirt Relief Fund.
The festival lineup that usually includes more than 60 Oklahoma songwriters has been condensed for time to include performances by: Mike McClure, Kaitlin Butts, John Fullbright, Red Dirt Rangers, Mike Hosty, Ken Pomeroy, Bo Phillips, Monica Taylor, Chuck Dunlap, Jacob Tovar, Buffalo Rogers, Greg Jacobs, Thomas Trapp & Tequila Kim Reynolds, as well as a special performance from the Byron Berline Band to honor this year’s Restless Spirit Award honoree, the late Jim Paul Blair. The broadcast will also include the winning song from the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, “Hope & Gasoline,” by Ahna Jennings.
“We really hoped we could host our 10th year of this festival with a full audience, but the health and safety of our artists and fans is always top priority,” said Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale. “On the bright side, we were able to restore the Gypsy Café, a small outbuilding where picking circles and musician gatherings have taken place since the beginning at the Farm. So we’re bringing this event back to its roots and filming a live show that people can watch around the world.”
Since the pandemic began, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted $272,000 in emergency grants to more than 700 Oklahoma music people across 38 counties. Since 2012, the organization has granted more than $450,000 in emergency aid to music people across industry genres and geographies.
Visit www.reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe for more information, to donate, or to tune in to the livestream.
