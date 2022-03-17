Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café returns in person; Randy Crouch among lineup

STILLWATER – Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival, returns to Stillwater in person on April 27 for the first time since the pandemic began.
The festival will span three stages with song swap sets from 58 Oklahoma songwriters, including perennial favorites Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, Randy Crouch, Mike Hosty and the Red Dirt Rangers while adding nine new voices to the lineup, as well as the winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest. The festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, the nonprofit that provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup, and more than 800 music professionals statewide, throughout the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to bring this festival back live for fans, artists and venues,” said Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale. “It’s been a rough couple of years for the music industry, and we look forward to kicking off Red Dirt Relief Fund’s 10th anniversary year with some of our favorite people in the place where it all began.”
This year’s lineup includes two recent Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees, a pair of brothers opening for Dolly Parton at SXSW and three Jimmy LaFave Songwriting contest winners. The pairings by stage will be announced in early April and will feature Adam Aguilar, Ahna Jennings, Ali Harter, Amber Watson, Autumn Ragland, Beau Jennings , Ben Brock, Ben Han, Billy & Bobby Moore, Blake Lankford, Bo Phillips, Brad Piccolo, Brandon Clark, Brandon Jackson, Bryon White, Buffalo Rogers, Cale Lester, Carter Sampson, Celia Monroe, Chloe Beth, Chris Jones, Chuck Dunlap, Corey White, Dan Martin, Desi & Cody Clinton, Dylan Stewart, Gabe Marshall, Gene Collier, Giakob Lee, Gib Stones, Great American Wolf, Greg Jacobs, Hayden Harris & Scott Carson, Jack Waters, Jake Flint, John Cooper, John Goolsby, Jordan Cox, Kaitlin Butts, Ken Pomeroy, Kyle Nix, Mallory Eagle, Mike Hosty, Mike McClure, Monica Taylor, Nick Gibson, Randy Crouch, RC Edwards, Rick Reiley, Rigby Summer, Roger Ray, Scott Evans, Steve Liddell, Stoney LaRue, Tequila Kim Reynolds, Travis Kidd, Zac Wenzel and the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest winner.
Festival wristbands are good for entry into all venues. Wristbands are $25 in advance at http://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe or day-of for $30 or $20 for students with ID. A limited number of Reserved Seating tickets for the Grand Casino Main Stage and a special “Friends of the Farm” ticket that includes the artists’ lunch at the Farm on festival day range from $75-$150. Fans interested in making a Red Dirt run in Stillwater can also purchase a “4-Day GA” Calf Fry ticket from the Tumbleweed that includes a Gypsy Café festival wristband.
All tickets should be exchanged for a wristband at Will Call in front of Eskimo Joe’s starting at 2pm on April 27.
Red Dirt Relief Fund was founded in 2012 using the ticket proceeds of the very first Gypsy Café festival held in Stillwater in 2011. Since then, the nonprofit has granted more than $580,000 in emergency assistance to more than 800 music professionals in 38 Oklahoma cities and towns, most notably almost $300,000 to those facing venue closings and gig cancellations during the pandemic. Now in its eleventh year, Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser thanks to support from presenting sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Gran Centanario Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon and many community partners.
For more information, visit reddirtrelieffund.org or contact Katie Dale at 918-407-4599 or reddirtrelieffund@gmail.com.
