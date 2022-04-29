Bob Ross Appreciation & Painting Day on tap

MUSKOGEE – Bob Ross Appreciation & Painting Day is Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by Muskogee Art Guild Inc.
Artists are invited to enjoy the beautiful grounds, flowers and happy little trees of the Papilion Gardens inside Honor Heights Park and get inspired by nature.
Area artists from the MAG will be positioned throughout the area with their easels set up for a Bob Ross appreciation and "en plein air" painting day event.
Anyone wearing a Bob Ross wig or hairstyle will be in a drawing to win a $25 Hobby Lobby gift card. The Papilion garden and grounds are open to the public and free for this event. Questions about the event can be emailed to info@muskogeeartguild.org.
