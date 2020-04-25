MARBLE HILL, Missouri - Foothills Media LLC is announcing the publication of "The Rape of Delaware County" by Clint Lacy.
The book is the result of several months of communication with Delaware County, Oklahoma, resident Edwin Turlington, who on April 14, 2014, shot a convicted felon who attacked him on his family's property. The result is that Turlington launched his own investigation and fought the charges for over five years before they were finally dropped.
Through countless hours of interviews and research, a picture of protected informants, abusive jailers, and a lawyer who made international news when he was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot is presented. Delaware County used to be a safe-haven for outlaws, and, as Edwin Turlington found out, it still is. Lacy has also authored "Blood in the Ozarks."
For more information, visit www.foothillsmedia.net.
