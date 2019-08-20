YUKON - In the new book "Secret Humor," author Biji T. Kurien explores the sense of humor that is not readily apparent but can be found in God's creation.
Kurien's pictorial work incorporates images from nature while including verses from Scripture and references to biblical stories.
Moreover, the work also addresses current social problems such as "dead beat dads, selfie-associated deaths, life lessons (from a lion and lioness family), and other life issues," said Kurien.
The overall theme Kurien presents is that God is working all factors together in mysterious ways to bring out humor through his inanimate/animate creation to entertain his highest creation: humankind.
Kurien hopes readers take away that "God controls everything ultimately, everything belongs to him, and we are just his creation called to worship him for who he is. That there is hope only at the cross of Christ."
"Secret Humor" is 302 pages and published by WestBow Press. It is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Kurien works as a professor of research at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. Kurien's research interests include systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren's syndrome, experimental urolithiasis and free radical biology.
He has edited six volumes in the "Methods in Molecular Biology Series."
Kurien is a reviewer for several journals. He is the author of over 200 scientific publications and a Christian fiction titled "One Tempting Test."
