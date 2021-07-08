Born and Raised Music Festival seeks volunteers

PRYOR —The Born & Raised Music Festival will draw thousands of visitors to the Pryor Area this September, and the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help the festival run smoothly over the three-day event.
Born & Raised will be held on September 17-19, roughly four miles north of Pryor on Highway 69 at 1421 West 450 Road. Positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with check-in, and overseeing the VIP and sponsor tents and more.
In exchange for working a shift, each volunteer will receive a general admission wristband for the day worked, a T-shirt and a parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two or all three days. However, to be as fair as possible, if you sign up for more than one day, you must work at least one 6/7 p.m. to close shift.
This year’s incredible festival will be headlined by ZZ Top, Cody Jinks and over 30 other bands including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, the Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen.
To apply, fill out the volunteer application linked on the Chamber’s website at www.pryorchamber.com/born--raised-music-festival. For questions or more information, call 918-825-0157.
The Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
