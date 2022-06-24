PRYOR -- The Born & Raised Music Festival will draw thousands of visitors to the Pryor area this September, and the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help the three-day event run smoothly.
Born & Raised will be held Sept. 16-18, roughly 4 miles north of Pryor on Highway 69 at 1421 W. 450 Road.
Voluntary positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with check-in, and overseeing the VIP and sponsor tents by cleaning tables, picking up trash, and more.
Each volunteer will receive a general admission wristband for the day worked, a T-shirt, and a parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two, or all three days. However, if a volunteer signs up for more than one day, he or she must work at least one closing shift.
This year's festival will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus over 30 others, including the Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, and Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Fill out the volunteer application at https://www.pryorchamber.com/born--raised-music-festival.html. For more information, call 918-825-0157.
