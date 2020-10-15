Botanic Garden, symphony present 'Botanic Brass'

TULSA - Tulsa Botanic Garden and Signature Symphony at TCC host "Botanic Brass," a picturesque sunset concert against the backdrop of the garden, Saturday, Oct. 24.
The partnership between the two brings together the sounds of chamber music and the visuals of "Autumn in the Garden," which is a celebration of the changing of the season.
The Tulsa Botanic Garden doors will open at 4 p.m., and the Signature Brass Quintet concert on the peninsula lawn will begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the concert, the Signature String Quartet will play at 5:15 p.m. in the garden.
"Creative and different is this year's theme. When the Tulsa Botanic Garden reached out to Signature Symphony, we knew we could provide our community with a magical escape for an evening of music and nature. This event brings art and culture together in safe ways for artists and audiences," said Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at TCC.
In honor of Tulsa's Oktoberfest legacy, the Signature Brass Quintet will perform an hour-long concert with Bavarian, Polka, Austrian and German music.
Beer, wine, and food will be available for purchase on site. Families can bring in food, but no outside alcohol is allowed. For the concert, attendees can bring chairs or blankets for spreading out on the peninsula lawn and nearby.
Families are encouraged to arrive early to stroll and explore the lush gardens and water features, as well as the Botanic Garden's annual "Autumn in the Garden" celebration with a display of more than 5,000 pumpkins, a hay maze and scarecrows made by the Tulsa community.
"With the idea of bringing science, beauty, culture and art together, we've dreamed of a collaboration like this since we opened. For us, a garden is nature's performing art. Like music, our Garden has movements measured in seasons and offers inspiration and rejuvenation," said Pat Woodrum, Tulsa Botanic Garden interim president and CEO.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $20 for general admission to the garden and the concert. Signature Symphony First Chair Society members and 20-21 Subscribers, as well as Tulsa Botanic Garden members, can purchase discounted tickets for $15. Tickets for children under 18 and TCC students are $5. Children two and under are free.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TulsaBotanic.org or call 918-289-0330 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To ensure physical distancing, ticketing for this event is limited.
Patrons are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking, as well as observe physical distancing. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for the following day, Sunday, Oct. 25. Tickets are nonrefundable.
The 2020-2021 Signature Symphony season is sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union. For information on the entire season schedule of virtual concerts and events or how to purchase a streaming subscription starting at $10, visit www.signaturesymphony.org. The smphony is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.