TULSA – Boyz II Men will perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, Jan. 20. Ticket sales start Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg. Throughout their 30-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well.
The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. The reason is abundantly clear – for the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalog of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes.
