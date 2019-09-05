Branford Marsalis Quartet coming to Tulsa PAC

TULSA - Jazz royalty Branford Marsalis brings his esteemed quartet to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Chapman Music Hall.
Marsalis, a saxophonist, composer and bandleader, is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee is equally at home performing concertos with symphony orchestras and sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet.
The Quartet, first formed in 1986, remains Marsalis' primary means of expression. In its virtually uninterrupted three-plus decades of existence, the Quartet has established a rare breadth of stylistic range and a continuity of personnel. The lineup includes Marsalis on saxophones, Joey Calderazzo on piano, Eric Revis on bass, and Justin Faulkner on drums.
While the Quartet thrives, Marsalis continues to expand his status as a musical collaborator that dates back to his early experiences as a sideman with Clark Terry, Art Blakey and his brother Wynton Marsalis and extends through encounters with Sting, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick Jr.
After the Grammy-nominated "Upward Spiral," on which guest vocalist Kurt Elling was seamlessly integrated into the group, the Quartet has followed up with "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," its most emotionally wide-ranging and melody-driven collection to date.
Tickets are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
