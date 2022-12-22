MUSKOGEE - One of Branson's most popular acts - Mark Alred's Jukebox Live - will return to Muskogee on Jan. 30.
The award-winning show proved to be a hit with the crowd during their last appearance as they presented original and popular classic tunes from every genre. Alred, who has won top vocalist awards is a high energy entertainer who connects with every audience on a personal level as he shares both his music and personal experiences in life and the music industry.
The show, which starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., will be held at Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theater.
Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bransons-jukebox-live-tickets-480101796397 or by phone 918-684-6366 at the Roxy box office from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by going to roxymuskogee.org.
