The Northeastern State University Center for Tribal Studies and the 48th Annual Symposium on the American Indian will host the second Breaking the Silence: #MMIWG #MeToo art exhibition at four locations.
The exhibition is an effort of coordination with NSU Violence Prevention, Tahlequah Creates, Spider Gallery, Help In Crisis, and NSU Center for Women’s Studies.
"This year marks our second Breaking the Silence: #MMIWG #MeToo art show which, this year, will include the voices and perspectives of area high school students,” said Alisa Douglas, Center for Tribal Studies coordinator for student programs. “Our goal is to raise awareness about the growing concern of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, as well as those who are survivors of sexual assault and violence. Through this exhibit, we hope to draw attention to these issues and movements and provide a safe space for artists and advocates to illustrate and voice their story."
A portion of the funds raised will support NSU’s American Indian Emergency Fund, a program designed to help support NSU’s American Indian students with financial emergencies. There will also be T-shirts for sale at the exhibit openings, with proceeds also going to the fund.
Opening receptions will be held at each exhibit location.
The Muskogee campus opening will be April 2 in the Synar Building lobby; the Spider Gallery and Tahlequah campus opening will be held at the Spider Gallery April 7; and the Broken Arrow opening will be April 9 in the Visitors’ Center Gallery. Each reception will be held 6:30-8 p.m.
Find more information and entry forms at cts.nsuok.edu/events.
