Brentano Quartet to perform Oct. 22-24

TULSA – The Brentano Quartet is one of the country’s greatest string quartets. They will perform October 22-24. Single tickets are available for all three concerts, and Sunday afternoon is free.
Friday night’s concert ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and wine outside in the courtyard at Ahha starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night’s concert ticket includes a boxed meal to take home from Goodies Catering and a half bottle of wine each. Proof of full vaccination is required. Attendees must bring a vaccine card, or a photo, electronic, or paper copy. Full vaccination means 14 days from the final dose. Bring a photo ID matching name on vaccination card. Masks will be worn inside during concerts.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. at Ahha Tulsa. They will play "A Tribute to Stravinsky," 50 years after his death; Stravinsky: "Three Pieces for String Quartet," "Concertino," and "The Dove Descending Breaks the Air"; "John Cage: from Quartet in Four Parts – Quietly Flowing Along" and "Quodlibet; Machaut: Quant en moy"; a reading from Amy Lowell: Stravinsky Three Pieces “Grotesques” for String Quartet; Shostakovich's "Polka"; Verdi's "Ave Maria"; and Gesualdo's "Three Madrigals."
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Westby Pavilion. They will play Bach/Adolphe's "ContraDictions"; Bach/Mackey's "Lude"; and Mendelssohn's "No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80."
On Sunday, Oct. 24, the concert will start at 3 p.m. at the Williams Theatre, preceded by a pre-concert lecture at 2:15. They will play Haydn's "Quartet in D-Major, Op. 71 No.2"; Bach/Adolphe's "ContraDictions"; Bach/Mackey's "Lude"; and Schubert's "Quintet for Strings in C-Major, D 956."
The Quartet will be joined by Michael Kannen, Brentano’s original cellist.
