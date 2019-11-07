Bret Michaels returning to Tulsa Jan. 23

TULSA – Rock ‘n’ roll icon Bret Michaels, internationally known for his high-powered rock anthems, is returning to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Jan. 23.
Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now. All guests must be 21 or older.
Michaels first stepped into the spotlight as the frontman of the band Poison, one of rock’s most iconic bands. He and his bandmates garnered massive success by selling more than 40 million records worldwide and producing numerous hit singles like “Something To Believe In,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
He branched out into an equally successful solo career with multiple albums. His 2010 album, “Custom Built,” topped the charts, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock list. Several legendary artists and friends contributed to his June 2013 release, “Jammin’ With Friends.” Among the contributors are Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Loretta Lynn, Ace Frehley of KISS, Michael Anthony of Van Halen and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In 2015, he released “True Grit,” a collection of career-spanning songs. Also on the album were two new tracks, “Girls On Bars” and “Get Undone.”
Michaels is no stranger to TV, as well. The multitalented performer is a reality TV superstar and has director and producer credits. His record-breaking franchise, “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels,” aired on VH1 and is considered one of the most successful shows in network history. He also teamed up with VH1 for the docuseries “Life As I Know It.” He went on to win Donald Trump’s NBC show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” Other TV appearances include “Rock My RV with Bret Michaels” and “Oprah’s LifeClass.”
Beyond his career, Michaels’ constant drive has helped him give back to charities close to his heart. Michaels, a Type I diabetic, has raised tens of millions of dollars to support causes such as diabetes awareness and research, childhood cancer, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and more.
For more information on Bret Michaels, visit www.BretMichaels.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
