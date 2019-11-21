TULSA - Brian Nhira's acclaimed Tulsa Christmas concert featuring his friends from "The Voice" returns for its fourth year, and grand finale show, at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
Over the course of this Tulsa Christmas concert series, Nhira has hosted contestants from the hit NBC show "The Voice" and countless talented Oklahoma-based musicians for memorable performances. As "The Voice" Christmas concert series concludes, this year's show is poised to be the most exciting, and it will feature an eclectic group of national and local performers.
Presented by Good Life Music and Media Lessons, the Christmas concert benefits "The Backpack Project" and aims to surpass the 5,000 total backpacks previously donated as a result of the series. Additionally, Good Life Music and Media Lessons is giving music and media lessons to attendees, their family and friends; redeemable right away at goodlifetulsa.com/contact with proof of ticket purchase.
Tickets are on the TCC VanTrease website, https://bit.ly/33racXm, or by calling the box office at 918-595-7777. Group discounts are available and information is at briannhira.com/christmas.
