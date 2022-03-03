Brian Reagan to perform at Walton Arts Center on June 12

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Stand-up comedian Brian Regan is coming to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
Brian Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country. The perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, Regan fills theaters nationwide with fans that span generations. His new special, “On The Rocks,” is currently streaming on Netflix.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. and range from $59.50 to $64.75 plus applicable fees.
