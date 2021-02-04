FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" meets the Tony Awards in "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical," which will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, in the Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center.
Master improvisers take song title suggestions from the audience and turn them into full blown “Phony-nominated” songs filled with vibrant choreography, catchy melodies and tons of laughter.
The audience votes for their favorite song, then watches as the cast turns it into a completely improvised musical with memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore. Every song is fresh; every scene is new; and every night is different. It’s all improvised and it’s all hilarious.
Tickets are on sale now and cost $25 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit waltonartscenter.org.
