TULSA – River Spirit Casino is a partner in a venture that will result in Brothers Osborne playing a free live-streamed show Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m., to raise funds for ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music. Money raised will be disbursed to individuals in the country music community in need of pandemic relief assistance, such as the tech crew, event staff, security, drivers or venue staff.
“Since opening Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, we have cultivated a prominent reputation in the music industry as an outstanding location for artists to play,” said River Spirit CEO Pat Crofts. “Paradise Cove is recognized in the entertainment industry for its best-in-class acoustics, the professional management of our team and the ticket sales producing sold-out crowds. This attention brought us the opportunity to support artists through the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic mission. As the only entertainment venue partner, River Spirit Casino Resort is proud to support ACM Lifting Lives and look forward showcasing artists at Paradise Cove again in the future.”
During the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the country music community who are in need. To learn more about ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, visit ACMLiftingLives.org.
The livestream will be recorded in River Spirit Casino Resort’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and available on youtube.com/brothersosborne.
