TULSA – Curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music and the Grammy Museum, "Bruce Springsteen Live!" provides fans with an intimate look into Springsteen’s creative process, shedding light on how he became one of the greatest live performers in rock 'n' roll history.
The exhibit explores the evolution of Springsteen and grants exclusive backstage access to Springsteen and the E Street band’s performances. Springsteen received the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, given annually to an artist of any medium who follows in the footsteps of Guthrie to champion for the disenfranchised. During the virtual ceremony with Nora Guthrie, Springsteen said her father wrote the, “…first music where I found a reflection of America that I believed to be true, where I believed that the veils had been pulled off.”
Tickets will be released Feb. 23.
