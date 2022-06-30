Bryan Bielanski to be live at The Branch Aug. 9

North Carolina singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski is coming to town Bryan Bielanski is on tour promoting his new album, "Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time II," and making a stop in Tahlequah at The Branch, 505 N Muskogee Ave., on Aug. 9. It is an all-ages show starting at 7 p.m.
Bryan Bielanski's music has been compared by many to the likes of The Beatles, Nirvana, Buddy Holly, and The Flaming Lips, but he has his own unique style as well. This road warrior has been taking his upbeat, catchy songs city to city for years now, living the nomadic life and trying to spread some good vibes and a positive message on each and every tour stop.
This critically acclaimed globetrotting singer/songwriter has been touring the U.S. and the world for the past nine years. During that time, Bryan Bielanski has performed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Austria, Belgium, California, Canada, China, Colorado, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Italy, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Luxembourg, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Netherlands, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Poland, Russia, South Carolina, South Dakota, Switzerland, Tennessee, Texas, Thailand, United Kingdom, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
For more information, go to https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com.
