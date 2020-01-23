Cabaret sensation Storm Large coming to Tulsa PAC

TULSA – Tulsa PAC Trust presents Storm Large, the cabaret sensation from New York City, on Feb.11 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Storm Large is a musician, actor, playwright, and author. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show "Rock Star: Supernova," where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world.
Large spent the '90s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco. Tired of the club scene, she moved to Portland to pursue a new career as a chef, but a last-minute cancellation in 2002 at the Portland club Dante’s turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Large and her new band, The Balls. It wasn’t long before Storm had a cult-like following in Portland, and a renewed singing career that was soon to be launched onto the international stage.
Recent highlights include engagements with the New York Pops, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, Memphis Symphony, and the Knights, as well as performances at the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago. She joined Michael Feinstein as special guest on the Jazz at Lincoln Center Popular Song series, as well as with Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, and the Pasadena Pops.
Large made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she was featured on their CD, "Get Happy." Large has also sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.
She debuted with the Oregon Symphony in 2010 and has returned for sold out performances each year thereafter. Large made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013, singing Weill’s "Seven Deadly Sins" with the Detroit Symphony as part of the Spring for Music festival.
Tickets are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111. This show is for mature audiences only.
