NASHVILLE – Oklahoman native Brian Callihan has long been an accredited songwriter in Music City, having penned songs for Dylan Scott, Trent Tomlinson, Cole Swindell, Halfway To Hazard and many others. Over the past year, his craftiness has undergone a sort of metamorphosis and Callihan has emerged a genuine country music performer who can sing his songs as well as he can write them.
His recent signing to Reviver Records is strong testament to the country music artist he is at his core. His first national radio single, “Broke It Down,” has made an immediate impact at mainstream radio coming in at No. 55 this week on the Billboard Indicator chart. His well-known bare-knuckled spirit is, for a time, tamed in this vulnerable and honest narration that rides the line between pop country and that classic country sound.
CMT premiered the new music video this week and will continue to air it on CMT Music. The video was filmed in Nashville and was directed by Dusty Baker.
