Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.