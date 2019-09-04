The Tahlequah Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Fellowship Hall of the Cookson United Methodist Church, corner of State Highway 82 and Cookson Bend Road.
A special presentation is scheduled by photographer Tom Whipple, who will provide a program on photographing drops of water with high-speed flash.
Generally, there are two types of water drop photography. One, known as splash art, is where an object is dropped into a bowl of water and photographed as it hits the water. The other, which Whipple will demonstrate, involves the collision of two liquid drops. Once the first drop enters the liquid in the pan, it will go through a series of formations that will last for millionths of a second. This happens so fast it cannot be seen by the naked eye.
While the first drop is going through its various formations, Whipple will introduce a second drop that will collide with the first drop and create another very unique pattern, which he will photograph. With the special equipment that he has built, Whipple can time the release of each drop within millionths of a second, and program his camera and flashes to capture it all in a single photograph.
The very unique photographs he makes will be displayed for all to view. The public is invited.
