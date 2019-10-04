The Tahlequah Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cookson United Methodist Church, corner of State Highway 82 and Cookson Bend Road.
The club's bimonthly photography competition will be displayed, critiqued, and judged. The public is welcome.
Also, during October, camera club members are presenting some of their favorite photographs in a display at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. The photographs are matted and arranged for viewing in the glass case inside the lobby.
