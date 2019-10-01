There weren't many bright lights or big stages out at Peyton's Place Saturday, but that's exactly what the founders of Illinois River Jam envisioned when they created the festival over a decade ago.
On the last day of the local event, music lovers had a slate of five musicians to listen to. With lawn chairs sprawling across the gravel under a white tent set up on the banks of the river, the attendees were able to appreciate a close-quarters performance.
"A lot of what we were shooting for was to create a situation where there aren't as many walls, and rules, and ropes, and ginormous stages, and like, rigs; and there's more simplicity," said Travis Linville, a well-known Oklahoma artist and founder of IRJ.
Linville and Damon Mantooth held the first two River Jams in 2007 and 2008, both held in different locations. After regrouping in 2009, the pair began using Peyton's Place as the home of the affair. Linville said he began visiting Tahlequah regularly in 2000, and it was one of the first cities in Oklahoma where he traveled to perform his original music. He ended up meeting "all kinds of people," including the owner of the float resort, Casey Peyton.
"When there were only two people coming to my shows in Tahlequah, Casey was one of them," he said. "So it goes back. He came out and supported us for a long time. We like this campground, because it's small and there's not a lot of extra lodging or amenities. It's truly camp and music all in the same spot."
What started as a gathering of about 30-40 people in its first year has grown to a regular attendance from around 400 to 500 people. The number of tickets is capped at 500 to avoid an overwhelming amount of attendees.
"New people come and check it out occasionally, but also we try to make sure we keep things kind of simple and real," said Linville. "People seem to get that. They see the way it's set up and it works, and they're like, 'This is different.' It's not like a big music festival and they like that."
Beside the size of the crowd, "not much" has changed at the Illinois River Jam.
"It's the same tent," said Linville. "We bought all the wood to build this stage in 2010. We store it in a barn and rebuild it every year. We have the same sound crew that started working with us in 2008. Everything is the same as it was in 2010."
Many of the artists to attend the festival were returning musicians. Performers like Kyle Reid, Mike Hosty, and Samantha Crain have all been on the setlist before.
"Right from the start, we wanted to get musicians who we thought were great," said Linville. "Whether they have a big following or not was not the idea; it was just people we knew and really liked and wanted to share with our friends."
Along with Reid and Crain, Saturday included musicians Husbands, Emily Gimble, Linville, and Steve Poltz. Some of the artists were familiar to campers' ears, while others provided fresh melodies. Jason Jowers said he had never heard of the Husbands before.
"[The Husbands] are pretty different than most of the other musicians here," he said. "I think it's pretty cool that they're open to straying from the usual people and bringing in something different. I really enjoy the diversity."
What started as a cool Saturday morning ended in a humid afternoon and evening for the River Jam campers. The rise in temperature was felt by all, including those who graced the stage. Gimble, who met Linville while the pair were performing on the road with Hayes Carll, had her own antidote to the humidity.
"I wasn't sure if I would be swimming or not," she said. "Now I'm definitely swimming. It's the only way to cure the sweats."
