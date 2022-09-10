FORT GIBSON - On Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m., the staff and volunteers at Fort Gibson Historic Site will present a living history program centered on the use of candles.
Visitors will have the opportunity to watch a candle making demonstration in the palisade kitchens, while learning about the differences between candles made of beeswax and those made of tallow. In candle making, wick preparation is the key to longer burning candles and the use of herbs and scents with candle wax was a 19th century method of keeping pests away. This program is included in the price of admission.
Before the advent of electricity, soldiers and civilians alike used fire in its many forms to light up the darkness on the frontier. People on post at Fort Gibson used candles, lamps, and the light of their fireplaces to complete their evening tasks such as reading, writing, sewing, and mending.
Other buildings open for touring at the site are the Commissary, Bakehouse, Magazine, and Barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for students aged 5 to 18.
Active duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the Oklahoma Historical Society with membership cards, enjoy free admission.
For more information, call 918-478-4088.
