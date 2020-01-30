GROVE – The second annual Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will be held Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at the Grove Civic Center, 18th and South Main.
Early registration is $15 by March 2, and $20 at the door, Friday, March 13, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, March 14, 7 a.m. to noon. The first 50 registered will receive goodie bags and dash plaques. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, People’s Choice and Sponsor’s Choice.
First- and second-place awards will be given for cars and trucks in the following categories: Pre-WWII, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s 1970s, 1990s, 2000s, Rat Rod, Orphan, and Foreign. First and second will be awarded for motorcycles. There will be a cash award for the club with the most participants.
The show will also include door prizes, a 50-50 pot, music, and concession stand. Admission is free to the public.
To receive a registration form, email gcpaaalumni@gmail.com. For questions, contact Ronnie, 918-260-5196, or Karen, 918-314-1765. All fundraising efforts by GCPAA go for projects benefiting the Grove Police Department.
