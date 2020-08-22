The fifth annual Looking for a Cure car, truck, and motorcycle show is set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Hulbert High School gym parking lot. Registration will be 8 a.m. to noon, and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
A benefit for St. Jude's Children's Hospital, registration is $20. Dash plaques are available for the first 50 people registered.
Trophies will be awarded for first- and second-place winners. Judging will be in the following classes with subclasses by years: Original Car, Original Truck, Modified Car, Modified Truck, Motorcycle and Rat Rod. Also available are awards for Best of Show, People's Choice, School Board's Choice, and Police Chief Choice.
The event will feature vendors, a silent auction, and a 50-50 pot drawing.
For more information, call Darrell at 918-931-5760.
