DIAMOND, Missouri – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Carver Day events will not be held in person this year.
Carver Day 2020 will be celebrated virtually on park social media platforms. On Tuesday, July 14, and the week leading up will feature sharing of videos, historic images, stories, and more from past Carver Day celebrations. This year, George Washington Carver National Monument is commemorating the 77th anniversary of the establishment of the National Park on July 14, 1943, the first one to honor an African American.
Visit www.facebook.com/GeorgeWashingtonCarverNM or https://twitter.com/gwcarvernps for more information.
"It is with the great regret that, in the interest of staff and public safety, we needed to cancel the Carver Day event at the park on July 11. We are looking forward to celebrating with everyone at the park at next year's Carver Day. But we are thrilled to still honor the establishment of the first National Park dedicated to an African American and Carver's extraordinary life on our social media platforms this July, and I hope you will join us," said Superintendent Jim Heaney.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at George Washington Carver National Monument is a number one priority, according to Heaney. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. The public will be notified when full operations are resumed and updates will be provided on the website, www.nps.gov/gwca, and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between groups; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and most importantly, staying home if feeling sick.
