Casey Donahew to head to Cherokee Casino Sept. 16

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Casey Donahew, a Texas country rising star, is making his way to Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs for a special show at SEVEN Bar on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Over the last 18 years, Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene – racking up 21 No. 1 singles – to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country. He’s released eight independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim. “Standoff” quickly topped the iTunes Country Chart at No. 1 upon its release and his follow-up album, “All Night Party,” immediately rocketed to No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.
His 15th anniversary record titled “15 Years, The Wild Ride,” a collection of Donahew’s most popular songs and the ones that droves of fans sing night after night at his live concerts, was inspired by and became a gift for those fans who remain loyal in Donahew’s standing room only audiences. His latest album, “One Light Town,” garnered Donahew his latest No. 1 single, “Let’s Make a Love Song,” which was the No. 1 most played independent song on country radio for 2019.
For more information on Donahew, visit www.CaseyDonahew.com.
Located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line, Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is the region’s leading casino entertainment destination, serving northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab or call 800-754-4111.
