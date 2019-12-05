TULSA – Texas red dirt sensation Casey Donahew is packing up and heading to Oklahoma to take the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Feb. 29.
Tickets start at $19.50, and go on sale Dec. 12.
Over the last 17 years, Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country. Donahew has more than 125 million digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, and more than half a million followers on his social platforms.
Donahew received his first guitar from his grandfather when he was growing up, but it wasn’t until college at Texas A&M that he first began to teach himself to play and really focused on writing songs. A big fan of ‘80s and ‘90s country, he always admired the storytelling in the songs of that period, and when a wild-eyed Oklahoma boy named Garth Brooks began employing all sorts of rock show antics during his concerts, Donahew was immediately hooked.
In his career, Donahew has racked up 19 No. 1 singles and released eight independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim. His album “Standoff” quickly topped the iTunes Country Chart at No. 1, and his follow-up 2016 album, “All Night Party,” hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and No. 13 on the Top Album Sales Chart and Top Current Album Sales Charts. In 2017, a 15th anniversary record titled “15 Years, The Wild Ride” was released. His latest album, “One Light Town,” was released in 2019 and features 15 new songs and writers like Tim Nichols, David Lee Murphy, Brad Tursi, Matt Ramey and Trevor Rosen, among others.
For more information on Donahew, visit www.CaseyDonahew.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
