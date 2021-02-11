Casting Crowns offers 'A Night Under The Stars'

OKLAHOMA CITY - Grammy winning multi-platinum group Casting Crowns is heading to the OKC Fairgrounds for "A Night Under The Stars," a live drive-in concert in the North Parking Lot on Sunday, March 28, at 7 p.m.
This live concert will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols at the time of the event. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at okcfairgrounds.com
Because the current pandemic has presented unique challenges to touring musicians, Casting Crowns' "A Night Under The Stars" will be performed in parking lot settings across the country. Audio will not only be live but will also be transmitted to vehicles through FM radio.
"We have missed being out on the road and seeing people in person," said Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall. "We have been working hard to find a way to go out and worship with folks again in a fun and safe environment. So, we are excited to be able to present 'A Night Under The Stars,' a live and in-person drive-in concert. Our hope is that it will be a night like no other - worshipping together under the stars, singing all of our favorite songs. We hope everyone will load up the car and bring the whole family out to a safe and socially-distanced live concert event! We look forward to celebrating together."
The prolific and chart-topping CCM group Casting Crowns, who hold the position as Billboard's top-selling act in Christian music since 2007, have achieved sales milestones with more than 12 million albums sold. Casting Crowns has also been honored with four American Music Awards, a Grammy Award, and eight additional Grammy Award nominations. Casting Crowns' seven band members all remain active in student ministry and tour according to their local church commitments. For more information, visit CastingCrowns.com.
To stay up-to-date on all the OKC Fairgrounds has to offer, visit www.okcfairgrounds.com.
