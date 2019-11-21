MUSKOGEE – Castle Christmas at The Castle of Muskogee and the Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park will be open Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve.
Guests can drive through the light displays at both locations each night, 5:30-10 p.m.
The Castle drive-thru is complimentary; however, donations are appreciated. Honor Heights has a fee of $5 per car, with both cards and cash accepted.
The Castleton Village is filled with thousands of holiday lights and displays. Outside of The Castle, guests may enjoy rides on an old-fashioned hayride or the festive Castle Train, both of which provide visitors with a unique experience through The Castle displays.
Also in the Village area, the little ones may ride the cutest holiday ponies in town. For a taller vantage point, Cletus the Camel will provide rides around the Village area. Attendees are invited to hang out, snap photos, grab a bag of kettle corn, and enjoy the festive environment of the Castle gates before heading inside.
Prices for activities outside in The Castle’s Village are: tractor-drawn hayrides, $5 per person, children 12 and under are $1; Castle Train, $5 per passenger, kids under 1 are free; and pony rides, $5 per child; camel rides, $5.
Once inside The Castle, guests may warm up and enjoy a variety of family holiday activities: Face painting, stuffed animals, crafting ornaments in Santa’s workshop, making wax hands or candles, and more. Visitors can purchase items from the Christmas Shoppe or the Castle Gift Shop for holiday displays or holiday keepsakes. Head to Rudolph’s Cafe for a light supper or snack, hot chocolate and treats, and sit to enjoy complimentary holiday movies for the entire family.
Visit http://okcastle.com for a complete schedule of nightly activities.
In nearby Honor Heights Park, the Garden of Lights attracts thousands of visitors. The celebration includes a drive-through display of over a million shimmering lights exhibited throughout the park. Christmas lights are placed on trees, bushes and structures throughout the park to enhance the natural beauty of the gardens, waterfalls and ponds.
Gates open at 5 p.m. nightly, and the event is free on Mondays and $5 per vehicle Tuesday-Sunday. For information on a season pass, contact the Parks Department at 918-684-6302.
For more information, visit www.cityofmuskogee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.