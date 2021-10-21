Celebrate Halloween night at Will Rogers Memorial Museum

CLAREMORE — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will host Halloween Night at the Museum on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This event combines trick-or-treating with an opportunity for children and their families to visit the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Area businesses and individuals will share treats at locations outside on the spacious museum grounds.
Volunteers for Youth will be sponsoring a bounce house, and there will be around 25 different groups on-site to distribute treats. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best costumes. Halloween Night at the Museum is free and open to all ages.
This event has attracted hundreds of costumed characters to the museum on Halloween night since its first event in 2014. The family-friendly environment provides a safe place for families to enjoy the holiday and has brought many people to the museum for the first time.
To find out more about this event and the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, call 918-341-0719 or visit www.willrogers.com. The museum is at 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. in Claremore.
The Will Rogers Memorial Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
