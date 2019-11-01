Cherokee Nation officials are celebrating Native American Heritage Month by offering free museum admission throughout the month of November.
“The national recognition of November as Native American Heritage Month plays an important role in raising awareness about the rich and diverse cultures of our nation’s first people,” said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation’s cultural tourism department. “Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes, and each has its own identity. We hope people will make time to visit us throughout the month of November so that we can celebrate and share the unique history and thriving culture of the largest tribal nation in the United States, the Cherokee Nation.”
Cherokee Nation currently owns and operates five cultural museum locations, including: Cherokee National Prison Museum, 124 E. Choctaw St.; Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, 122 E. Keetoowah St.; Cherokee National History Museum; 101 S. Muskogee Ave.; John Ross Museum, 22366 S. 530 Road, Park Hill; and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, 470288 Highway 101, Sallisaw.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.