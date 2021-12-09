SPIRO — The Spiro Mounds Archeological Center will host guided walks on Tuesday, Dec. 21 so participants may learn about the winter solstice and how ancient Indigenous peoples dealt with the changes in the seasons.
Archeologist and manager Dennis Peterson will lead guided tours starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each walk will take about two hours and require a mile of easy walking.
The pace of life today is so rushed and hectic that the natural rhythms of the sun, moon and stars are forgotten. Indigenous farmers understood these rhythms. In the rhythm of the sun, the winter solstice is a period of rest, preparation and celebration. Peterson will tell about this unique, ancient Native American mound site, the types of mounds, why they were created and why some of the mounds are lined up for the sunsets of the solstices and equinoxes. He will discuss the history of the excavations, Native American ceremonies and stories and tales of the unusual happenings associated with the mounds. For those wishing to see the sunset, the 2 p.m. walk will end just before sunset, which is when the alignment will take place.
Tours cost $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the daily admission fee. No reservations are required except for large groups. Cash or check will be accepted – no credit cards. Be certain to dress for the weather.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road. For more information or to schedule a group or school tour during the Solstice Walks or another time, call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
