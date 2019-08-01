GROVE - Har-Ber Village's popular Saturday Surprises programming series continues through August. Activities are included with regular admission unless otherwise indicated.
National Watermelon Day will be celebrated on Aug. 3 in the Picnic Pavilion, 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a wedge of watermelon, as long as supplies last, while participating in wacky water relays and honing seed spitting skills. This event is free.
S'mores date back to the 1920s, and perhaps they got their name because young kids chanted "gimme some more!" after eating one. Celebrate National S'more Day with a s'more scavenger hunt through the museum on Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once you're done, go to the A reward awaits hunters in the Visitor Center, as long as supplies last.
Learn about the life of bees and make a bee-related craft on National Honey Bee Day in Har-Ber Village's Nature Activity Room on Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Aug. 24 activity will involve flubber, oobleck and floam. Visitors can put their hands in all types of goo, experience different textures, and take home some flubber in a baggie. Take part in this fun activity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Celebrate Labor Day at Har-Ber Village on Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available activities will include community worker puppets, occupation puzzles and games, coloring books, and more.
Har-Ber Village Museum is open five days each week, Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; it is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Museum admission is adults $10; seniors, $7.50; ages 6-13, $5; under 6 and members, free. No admission fee is required to walk the Nature Trail, which is open dawn to dusk daily; shop the Country Store; or eat at the Café. The Café at Har-Ber Village serves breakfast and lunch, and is open the same days as the museum, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Café can be reached at 918-787-7617.
For more information about Har-Ber Village, call 918-786-6446 or visit har-bervillage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.