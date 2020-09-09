FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Music Moves and the Arkansas Philharmonic are joining forces for The Gospel Truth: An Evening with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, a performance of live gospel music at Walton Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate National Gospel Music Month.
Tickets for the performance are $100 and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to provide Personal protection equipment to area schools.
“In a time where truth is rarely found in its simplest form, we wanted to share songs that speak to the heart and the plight of Black America. These songs were chosen because of their classical and gospel compositions,” said Reginald James with Music Moves. “The communicative aspect of music is a worldwide phenomenon and it is just as true in sharing the Black experience in America. These songs speak truth to power and yet lovingly encourages each listener to see themselves in a better place and propels us to move forward together."
The APO continues to grow with Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Steven Byess. The Philharmonic is an integral part of the community by employing local, professional musicians and being a leader in music education for our young musicians.
Music Moves is dedicated to exposing local, regional and national communities to the extraordinary contributions of Black people to all genres of music. Music Moves develops curriculum, interactive programs and performances to share the stories of these individuals and their influence on American culture. The mission is to make African American music accessible to students and to communities through performance and education.
The audience size for this show has been limited to 200 people. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. For a list of additional health and safety precautions that will be in place for performances at Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.