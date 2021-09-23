FORT GIBSON — Head to beautiful downtown Fort Gibson on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair. This one-of-a-kind market features unique craft vendors, direct sales, food trucks and live music.
Shop apparel and home decor, including wreaths, tumblers, homemade candles, car freshies, embroidery items, crocheted items, T-shirts, flags, kids items, handcrafted jewelry and much more.
In addition, all downtown boutiques and antique shops will also be open for shopping fun. Pick up a downtown shopping passport while at the craft fair and return after you visit the downtown area merchants for a chance to win a basket full of goodies.
The Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair will also feature live entertainment by singer Barrett Vanlandingham. This free event is hosted by the Fort Gibson Chamber and Okie Country 101.7.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/centennialparkmarketandcraftfair.
