FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Walton Arts Center is offering a week-long Virtual Broadway Master Class in Musical Theater with award-winning Broadway actor Adam Kantor for students between the ages of 13 and 18. Classes are via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on March 22-26.
Two registration options are available. Students can participate in 10 hours of instruction and receive feedback from Kantor for $250. The class will help participants develop audition techniques, including perfecting a monologue, acting through the song, finding self in the material, best practices, and how to tackle choreography. Those who audit the class for $75 can learn from watching others work. Space is limited. Register at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.
Kantor won an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance as Harry in "Darling Grenadine" at Roundabout Theatre Company. He won a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award for his performance in the Tony-winning Broadway production of "The Band's Visit," in which he played Telephone Guy. Off-Broadway he played Jaime in the Second Stage revival of "The Last Five Years." Along with Brian Bordainick, founder of Dinner Lab, and Benj Pasek, songwriter of "LaLa Land" and "Dear Evan Hansen," Kantor co-founded StoryCourse which creates immersive dining experiences. He produces StoryCourse events including Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded virtual Passover, which raised over $3 million for The CDC Foundation.
