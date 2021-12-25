TULSA - Chamber Music Tulsa will feature an archive concert from Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Front Row series, which is available to stream from Dec. 24-30.
Performances feature acclaimed musicians in different instrumental combinations. The streaming concert is perfect for sitting down and listening to, or to turn on while doing holiday baking.
The program will include Vivaldi's sonata in A minor for cello and continuo, concerto in G minor for flute, oboe, and bassoon, concerto F major with three violins, strings, and continuo, sonata in D minor for two violins and continuo, "La Follia," and concerto in D major for mandolin, strings, and continuo.
For information or to stream, visit https://www.chambermusictulsa.org/.
