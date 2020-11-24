"A Charlie Brown Christmas" has found a new home in the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority and PBS stations this holiday season.
"I don't want to say OETA has rescued the holidays, but it's not too far from the truth," said Polly Anderson, executive director of OETA. "Some time ago, Apple TV+ acquired the streaming rights to the beloved Peanuts franchise, and until now, there were no plans for a network television broadcast. I, like many, have come to count on these programs as a part of my holiday tradition and am pleased to share that they are coming to OETA this year. As families across Oklahoma are adapting their holiday celebrations, it's my hope that viewers continue to find a sense of normalcy and comfort in OETA."
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be celebrating its 55th anniversary with OETA Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. To learn more about how to find OETA locally, visit OETA.tv/howtowatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.