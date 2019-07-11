Charlie Daniels Band to make Tulsa return

TULSA – Tulsa favorite Charlie Daniels is bringing his band to the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Oct. 17.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale July 18.
Daniels has left a mark on America’s musical landscape, from his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his Southern rock anthems and country hits. He formed the Charlie Daniels Band in 1970, and the group cranked out hits like “Long Haired Country Boy,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and, of course, his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The hit song went on to win Daniels a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979 and a CMA Award for Single of the Year.
Over the course of his career, Daniels has crossed genres by releasing Christian and children’s albums. He’s received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. He was presented the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music and was honored as a BMI Icon. He also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
Daniels helps to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He’s a staunch supporter of the military and lends his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
For more information on the Charlie Daniels Band, visit www.CharlieDaniels.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. -9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
