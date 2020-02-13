PARK HILL - Registration is now open for the Cherokee Heritage Center's round reed basketry class on March 7.
The Saturday workshop is part of a series that provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to preserve, promote and teach traditional Cherokee arts.
The class is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and costs $40. Early registration is strongly recommended as class size is limited.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Tonia Weavel at 918-456-6007, ext. 6161, or by email at tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.
The Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive, is the premier cultural center for Cherokee history, culture and the arts.
