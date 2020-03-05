The Cherokee Heritage Center is hosting an exclusive discussion on the men featured in its current exhibit, “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years.”
The discussion will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Chota Conference Center, located inside the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Cherokee Nation citizen and Native baseball enthusiast Rob Daugherty will present, alongside Todd Fuller, author of “60 Feet Six Inches and Other Distances from Home: The (Baseball) Life of Mose YellowHorse.”
The exhibit showcases the biographies of 28 American Indian ballplayers and a priceless collection of baseball cards on loan by Daugherty. The collection has gained national recognition as one of the most extensive and complete collection of cards and items directly related to American Indians. Additional display items include authentic and time-period equipment, photo galleries and more.
Of the 28 featured players, 18 were born and raised in Oklahoma, including six Cherokees: Paddy Mayes, John Vann, Jim Bluejacket, Ben Tincup, and brothers Bob and Roy Johnson.
Following a break for lunch, attendees are invited to tour the exhibit at the Cherokee Heritage Center at no cost.
