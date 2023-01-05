Cheap Trick to perfrom in Tulsa

TULSA – Celebrating 47 years together, classic rock pioneers Cheap Trick are taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 and will go on sale Jan. 6.
Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander on vocals and rhythm guitar, Rick Nielsen with lead guitar, Tom Petersson with bass guitar, and Daxx Nielsen on drums – are true pioneers with an unparallelled streak of certifiably classic tunes from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man,” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.”
In 2016, Cheap Trick earned their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them $20 million in total record sales and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.
In May 2018, the band released their single “The Summer Looks Good On You.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers co-produced the electrifying rocker alongside their longtime collaborator, Grammy Award winner Julian Raymond. The song was the first glimpse at the band’s 20th studio album, “In Another World,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart upon its release in 2021. The record also bowed at No. 1 on the Record Label Independent Current Albums chart, and the album’s single “Light Up The Fire” peaked at No. 1 on the Classic Rock Radio chart.
For more information on Cheap Trick, visit www.CheapTrick.com.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
